Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0940     GBP0.9350 
                                    GBP0.9220 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0820 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089592    GBP0.930711

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,525,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4765       1.082         XDUB      13:20:47      00066149188TRLO0 
2530       1.082         XDUB      13:31:06      00066149842TRLO0 
2084       1.094         XDUB      14:19:03      00066151483TRLO0 
2100       1.094         XDUB      14:19:03      00066151482TRLO0 
1317       1.094         XDUB      14:19:03      00066151481TRLO0 
794       1.094         XDUB      14:19:03      00066151480TRLO0 
6959       1.090         XDUB      14:37:19      00066152319TRLO0 
1085       1.086         XDUB      15:25:23      00066154316TRLO0 
2947       1.094         XDUB      15:59:12      00066155790TRLO0 
1325       1.094         XDUB      15:59:12      00066155791TRLO0 
3931       1.092         XDUB      15:59:27      00066155803TRLO0 
163       1.092         XDUB      16:05:27      00066156086TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       92.20         XLON      08:15:27      00066141213TRLO0 
697       92.60         XLON      11:19:12      00066146911TRLO0 
514       92.60         XLON      11:19:12      00066146910TRLO0 
275       92.60         XLON      11:19:12      00066146909TRLO0 
184       92.60         XLON      11:19:12      00066146908TRLO0 
2779       92.60         XLON      11:19:12      00066146907TRLO0 
173       93.30         XLON      14:33:06      00066152031TRLO0 
276       93.30         XLON      14:33:06      00066152030TRLO0 
665       93.30         XLON      14:33:06      00066152029TRLO0 
2893       93.30         XLON      14:33:06      00066152032TRLO0 
4182       93.00         XLON      14:37:19      00066152318TRLO0 
1099       93.50         XLON      15:59:12      00066155789TRLO0 
3352       93.50         XLON      15:59:12      00066155788TRLO0 
1346       93.30         XLON      15:59:16      00066155801TRLO0 
565       93.30         XLON      15:59:16      00066155800TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  256352 
EQS News ID:  1675607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

