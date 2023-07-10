DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0940 GBP0.9350 GBP0.9220 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0820 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089592 GBP0.930711

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,525,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4765 1.082 XDUB 13:20:47 00066149188TRLO0 2530 1.082 XDUB 13:31:06 00066149842TRLO0 2084 1.094 XDUB 14:19:03 00066151483TRLO0 2100 1.094 XDUB 14:19:03 00066151482TRLO0 1317 1.094 XDUB 14:19:03 00066151481TRLO0 794 1.094 XDUB 14:19:03 00066151480TRLO0 6959 1.090 XDUB 14:37:19 00066152319TRLO0 1085 1.086 XDUB 15:25:23 00066154316TRLO0 2947 1.094 XDUB 15:59:12 00066155790TRLO0 1325 1.094 XDUB 15:59:12 00066155791TRLO0 3931 1.092 XDUB 15:59:27 00066155803TRLO0 163 1.092 XDUB 16:05:27 00066156086TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 92.20 XLON 08:15:27 00066141213TRLO0 697 92.60 XLON 11:19:12 00066146911TRLO0 514 92.60 XLON 11:19:12 00066146910TRLO0 275 92.60 XLON 11:19:12 00066146909TRLO0 184 92.60 XLON 11:19:12 00066146908TRLO0 2779 92.60 XLON 11:19:12 00066146907TRLO0 173 93.30 XLON 14:33:06 00066152031TRLO0 276 93.30 XLON 14:33:06 00066152030TRLO0 665 93.30 XLON 14:33:06 00066152029TRLO0 2893 93.30 XLON 14:33:06 00066152032TRLO0 4182 93.00 XLON 14:37:19 00066152318TRLO0 1099 93.50 XLON 15:59:12 00066155789TRLO0 3352 93.50 XLON 15:59:12 00066155788TRLO0 1346 93.30 XLON 15:59:16 00066155801TRLO0 565 93.30 XLON 15:59:16 00066155800TRLO0

