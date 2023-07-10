Today Jackery marks Nikola Tesla Day and announces up to 40% discount on selected power stations and solar generators for Amazon Prime Day 11-12 July 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackery marks the birthday of Nikola Tesla - an inventor, visionary and pioneering engineer, who led us all into the age of electricity. In recognition of Tesla's ground-breaking contributions to science, technology and innovation, leading provider of mobile, eco-friendly outdoor energy solutions, Jackery is celebrating by announcing discounts of up to 40% on select products for Amazon Prime Day on 11-12 July 2023, some of which are already in effect for Nikola Tesla Day today (10 July).

Jackery Explorer models at a reduced price

Numerous models from Jackery are reduced throughout Amazon Prime Day and in honour of Nikola Tesla. For example, the mobile power station Explorer 1000 Pro is available at 25% discount. It has a battery capacity of 1,002 Wh, charges in 1.8hrs and can connect up to seven devices. With two AC sockets and 1,000 watts of output power, it becomes a universal power centre with a compact design for camping trips. Instead of the £1,099 RRP, Jackery enthousiasts pay only £824 until 12 July from Jackery Amazon UK.

The Explorer 500 also brings discounts to the celebrations. It offers a battery capacity of 518 Wh and is particularly suitable for outdoor adventures with its practical folding handle and low weight of just 6 kg. Here, too, interested parties can deduct 25% from the £556.99 RRP as part of the promotion, a discounted price of £417.74. Jackery's smallest power station, the Explorer 240, will be available with a 40% discount for £155.99. As an ideal entry-level model with a 240 Wh battery, it supplies devices such as laptops, cameras, speakers or lamps with power on the go. Thanks to its weight of only 3 kg, it is a good companion for excursions or picnics in the park.

Many other Jackery power stations, solar modules and sets are also part of the Nikola Tesla discount promotion. For example, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro, consisting of a power station and portable solar module SolarSaga 200W, is 25% off. Those who already own a power station can save on the purchase of additional solar panels and receive a 41% discount on the SolarSaga 80W, a 25% discount on the SolarSaga 100W and a 30% discount on the SolarSaga 200W when ordering from Jackery's Amazon store on 11-12 July. More Prime Day deals on the Pro series can also be found there.

Jackery Technology GmbH

Hahnstraße 70, 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Nicola Cutler

nicola@jackery.com

+44 (0)7395 603007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147391/Primeday.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/today-jackery-marks-nikola-tesla-day-and-announces-up-to-40-discount-on-selected-power-stations-and-solar-generators-for-amazon-prime-day-11-12-july-2023-301871810.html