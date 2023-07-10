

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT-A.L, BT), a communication services provider, announced on Monday that its executive chief Philip Jansen intends to resign sometime over the next 12 months.



The Nominations Committee of the Board has been conducting a formal succession process.



The company said all appropriate candidates are being considered, and it will update the market on progress over the course of the summer.



Jansen, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We're investing heavily in both BT's and the UK's future. We're building like fury, have now passed over 11m homes with fiber, have got 5G service to 68% of the country and our customer service is much improved. But there's a lot more to do and I am fully committed to driving the business forward until I hand over to my successor.'



On Friday, shares of BT Group closed at 122.25 pence, up 0.62% or 0.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken