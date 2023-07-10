

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 94.69 against the yen and nearly a 2-week low of 1.6478 against the euro, from early highs of 95.48 and 1.6379, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6646 and 0.8836 from early highs of 0.6696 and 0.8889, respectively.



Moving away from an early 5-day high of 1.0788 against the NZ dollar, the aussie slipped to 1.0758.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 90.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken