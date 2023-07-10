Summer Holidays SOS - Asmodee offers ideas on how to keep kids entertained this summer

LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer season is finally here, bringing with it the promise of sunny days, family holidays, and quality time spent together - or if you're a parent, 6 long weeks of trying to keep the kids entertained. Plus in typical British fashion, the weather forecast for the next few weeks is full of rain.

Whether parents are searching for ways to keep children entertained during the long summer break, looking for on-the-go activities while traveling, or seeking an engaging activity for a rainy day, Asmodee, the UK's number one board games company, has the perfect game to suit everyones needs.

For those seeking poolside entertainment, look no further than Dobble Waterproof. This exciting game guarantees endless laughter and enjoyment, even in wet environments. Whether lounging by the water or taking a refreshing dip, Dobble Waterproof is a must-have companion for summer fun.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is the perfect choice to keep the whole family engaged during train rides or while waiting at airports. This lively and energetic game will have everyone laughing and competing to slap the right card, making every moment an exhilarating experience.

Families with slightly older children will find CATAN: Traveller (compact edition) an ideal companion. This captivating strategy game offers a portable version of the beloved CATAN series, allowing players to embark on exciting journeys and build settlements even when on the go. CATAN Traveller guarantees hours of entertainment for both experienced and new players alike.

Keeping young minds sharp during the school break is made easy with Bananagrams. This fast-paced word-building game challenges players to construct crosswords as quickly as possible, fostering creativity, vocabulary expansion, and friendly competition. Bananagrams is the perfect solution for keeping kids mentally active and entertained during the holidays.

With Asmodee's wide selection of tabletop games, summer entertainment is just a dice roll away. Whether basking in the sun, embarking on a family adventure, or seeking shelter from rainy days, Asmodee has carefully curated a collection of games to ensure that this summer is one filled with laughter, bonding, and unforgettable memories.

