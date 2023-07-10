

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened for the second straight month in June to the lowest level in three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 53.6 in June from 55.0 in May. Economists had forecast the index to remain stable.



However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.



The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 52.8 in June from 54.4 in May.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken