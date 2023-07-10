DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 309.8613 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 905700 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 256359 EQS News ID: 1675709 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 10, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)