Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
10.07.23
10:19 Uhr
37,040 Euro
+0,560
+1,54 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,82036,86011:22
36,87036,88011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2023 | 08:06
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q2 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 28.3
Farming Northern Norway: 16.0
Icelandic Salmon: 0.1
Total: 44.3
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q2 2023 report will be released on 24 August 2023 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation which will be held at AquaNor in Trondheim will be available through Norwegian webcast (live) and English webcast (recording).

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


