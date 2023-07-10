Deurne, 10 July 2023 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems, has signed a new contract with Südwestdeutsche Landesverkehrs-GmbH (SWEG). It involves an order to supply up to 25 Ebusco 2.2 buses in 12-metre versions.Südwestdeutsche Landesverkehrs GmbH (SWEG) is a public transport company in southwest Germany. Together with its subsidiaries, it operates a fleet of around 470 buses. The company plans to deploy the buses in the Baden-Württemberg region. The buses are expected to drive around 60,000 km per year, saving roughly 55,000 kilograms of CO2 and over 90,000 grams of nitrogen per bus on an annual basis.It is not the first time for SWEG to take Ebusco buses on the road. Last year, the German transport company already placed an order for 10 Ebusco 2.2 12-metre buses, the first of which are now in operation. These are low-floor buses, equipped with two doors and an extended battery pack (>400 kWh).With Ebusco 2.2 buses in cities such as Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, the Ebusco 2.2 is now a proven success in Germany. The bus is known for its very low energy consumption and high battery capacity. The Ebusco 2.2 comes standard with LFP batteries and, depending on the capacity chosen, has a range of up to 450 km. This makes the bus a very reliable choice for transport companies making the switch to electric.Wolfgang Hackauf, Sales Director at Ebusco, comments: "We are very proud that SWEG has once again chosen Ebusco. The Ebusco 2.2 is a hugely reliable and energy-efficient bus, making it a good choice. We, therefore, look forward to continuing our cooperation with SWEG and continuing our journey towards zero emissions together."Dr Thilo Grabo, Managing Director at SWEG, commented, "After our first experiences with the Ebusco 2.2, we are particularly impressed by the long range of the vehicle. We are very pleased to further expand the use of electric mobility in our bus operations with this contract and thus make our fleet even more environmentally friendly."Iris DelmeeCommunications & PR OfficerTel: +31 88 110 02 23pr@ebusco.com For press images: www.ebusco.com/press/About EbuscoEbusco is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an innovative frontrunner in the development of electric buses, its mission is to contribute to a better living environment by driving the transition to zero emission public transportation.Ebusco's buses currently operate in multiple countries in Europe, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich. Ebusco was founded in 2012 and had a workforce of 607 full-time employees as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Deurne, the Netherlands and has, next to its production facilities in Deurne, a third-party facility in China. Since 22 October 2021 Ebusco is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.For more information: www.ebusco.com