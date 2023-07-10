Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, today announced its acquisition of Macrobond, a top innovator in the financial data and technology industry, from Nordic Capital, a leading European private equity investor. Macrobond's Founder Tomas Liljeborg will continue as Chief Executive Officer and will remain a significant equity holder in the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710225266/en/

Since 2008, Macrobond has been transforming the work flows of economists, analysts and strategists across the globe, boosting productivity, fostering deeper collaboration and allowing them to analyze and forecast macro-economic and financial data more efficiently. Macrobond partnered with Nordic Capital in 2018 and has experienced significant growth since, with its 230 employees operating from offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Today, Macrobond provides the world's broadest macroeconomic and financial database, offering almost 300 million time-series, alongside the tools and technologies to quickly analyze, visualize and share insights from an intuitive integrated workflow platform. Macrobond serves 800+ organizations globally, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, as well as hedge funds, central banks and research houses.

"When I founded Macrobond in 2008, our goal was to deliver the world's most comprehensive source of economic and financial intelligence for financial professionals that helps them quickly comprehend relevant data. Now in 2023, we are focused on further expanding our presence and customer personas across the globe, as well as accelerating technological innovation and growth across new datasets," said Tomas Liljeborg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Macrobond. "Partnering with Francisco Partners will help Macrobond increase our growth and innovation across our market-leading product suite."

"Customers attest that the Macrobond platform, through its highly reliable, current and comprehensive data as well as its easy-to-use search, visualization, and analytics engine, helps them do their jobs better. Tomas and the team have grown the business by continuously improving the value they deliver to these customers, and we are delighted to back Macrobond to further improve its growth and impact," said Mario Razzini and Ashley Evans, Partners at Francisco Partners, and Quentin Lathuille, Principal at Francisco Partners.

"We're delighted to have been on this journey with Macrobond and are proud of their tireless devotion during this period. Together with Tomas and the rest of the management team, Nordic Capital has focused on expanding the company's offering to support its focus on becoming the platform of choice for people working in financial and economic research worldwide. We are proud of Macrobond's achievements and remain convinced that they will continue to deliver outstanding services to customers around the world and see this transaction as a start of an exciting next phase for Macrobond," said Emil Anderson, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions.

Moelis Company served as financial advisor and Paul Hastings served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners. Arma Partners, PWC and White Case acted as advisors to Nordic Capital and Macrobond.

About Macrobond

Macrobond is a leading provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data for professionals including economists, analysts, quants, strategists, portfolio managers and asset allocators. Founded in Malmo, Sweden, in 2008, its flexible SaaS solution delivers timely macroeconomic and financial data from more than 2,500 sources, supported by the most comprehensive metadata in the industry. Macrobond's integrated analytical tools enable customers worldwide to quickly find, analyze and visualize relevant data. Automated workflows empower users to instantly share insights, enhancing enterprise-wide collaboration and improving productivity.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 22 billion in over 130 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund XI with EUR 9 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Norway. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710225266/en/

Contacts:

Macrobond

Gina White, Head of Marketing

gina.white@macrobond.com

Francisco Partners

Whit Clay Sarah Braunstein

wclay@sloanepr.com sbraunstein@sloanepr.com

Nordic Capital

Elin Ljung

elin.ljung@nordiccapital.com