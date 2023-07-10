LONDON, July 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Starting 02 July 2023, retail customers can order Harrisons fabrics directly from AskOkey. The association between the two firms joins heritage with innovation and will enable individual (non-trade) buyers anywhere in the world to purchase cut lengths from Harrisons "stock collection", only through the AskOkey portal, www.AskOkey.com.Harrisons, established in 1863, has established a true "history in cloth" with uniquely sought-after fabrics from its portfolio of brands (Harrisons of Edinburgh, H Lesser and Sons, W Bill, Smith Woollens, Porter & Harding and Lear, Browne & Dunsford), each having built its reputation in specific weaves and designs. A first choice of discerning customers and their tailors around the world, Harrisons exemplifies the uncompromising commitment to quality that has made English mills and merchants famous for centuries.AskOkey is an industry disruptor, designing and producing bespoke menswear in the classic style for an international customer base, through a proprietary digital process. Well-known for its signature drape cut, AskOkey has successfully transformed bespoke tailoring's bricks-and-mortar business model to an online service, retaining all that is best in classic menswear, from design to the quality of finished products. Sourcing fabric for suits, jackets and other garments from top tier mills across the world, AskOkey prefers English cloth for its robust textures, strength and qualities that make it ideal for the drape cut.In addition, AskOkey will be working with Harrisons to create unique cloth, through the AskOkey Cloth Club ("AskOkey x Harrisons Cloth Club"). Subscribers will have the opportunity to order limited edition fabrics directly through AskOkey, at www.AskOkey.com.Hashim Riyan, the Cloth Club manager and design head for AskOkey says "We are proud to be associated with Harrisons and to have this great opportunity to bring the finest of cloth to our worldwide clientele". The selection of "stock fabrics" may be viewed on Harrisons website, www.harrisons1863.com, and purchased exclusively by retail customers on www.AskOkey.com.About AskOkeyAskOkey is the world's first online bespoke tailoring house and the only place where you can order classic garments and connect with like-minded aficionados. AskOkey's community members come from many countries and professions. What unites all of us? Achieving and embodying excellence in every aspect of life. AskOkey is an emporium and meeting place for learning, expressing yourself, forming communities and developing your personal style. You are welcome to join us at www.AskOkey.com.Follow AskOkey on social media:Website: https://askokey.comYouTube: https://youtube.com/askokeyinclnstagram: https://instagram.com/askokeyiqDiscord: https://discord.qq/sceVSauMxGFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/AskOkey/100083572622506/For enquiries, please contact AskOkey:Hashim Riyan - hashim@askokey.comFor Harrisons - sales@harrisons1863.comAskOkey is a wholly owned subsidiary of AskOkey, Inc., a US Delaware Corporation. Harrisons of Edinburgh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lear Browne & Dunsford.Source: Harrisons of EdinburghAskOkey, Inc.Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.