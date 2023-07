Solid State confirmed record revenues and adjusted PBT in FY23. The positive momentum is continuing into FY24 with a consequent increase in guidance for revenue growth of c 15% and adjusted PBT of c 10%. As a result, consensus estimates for FY24 revenue have increased by 11% to £147m and adjusted PBT has been raised by c 5% to £11.9m.

