

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group PLC (UTG.L) a developer of student accommodation, Monday said it increased the rental growth guidance to around 7 percent for the academic year 23/24 compared to its earlier view of 6-7 percent.



It sold 98 percent of the rooms this year compared to 91 percent of the previous year reflecting a strong demand from both students and universities, the company said in a statement.



UK Student Accommodation Fund or USAF portfolio was valued at 2.92 billion pounds showing a 1.2 percent increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. The increase in valuation is due to a quarterly rental growth of 2.2% and a 5 basis point increase in property yields.



London Student Accommodation Joint Venture or LSAV portfolio was valued at 1.94 billion pounds a 1.1% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. The growth in valuation is driven by quarterly rental growth of 2.0% and a 4 basis point increase in property yields.



Nomination agreements cover 56 percent of the total beds for this academic year compared to 52 percent of the prior year represent an increase of 2000 beds as universities rely on partners to meet their accommodation needs.



Currently, shares of Unite Group are trading at 848 pence, up 0.12% or 1 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



