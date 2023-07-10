IAMA Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for children affected by brain disorders, today announced a partnership with The Sapienza University of Rome, Italy. The planned translational study aims at investigating the functional efficacy of selective chloride modulators in reducing neuronal excitability and hippocampal activity in human tissue from patients with epilepsies and neurodevelopmental disorders, including Dravet syndrome, Focal Cortical Dysplasia, and Rett syndrome.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Sapienza University of Rome and Professor Eleonora Palma and Dr. Gabriele Ruffolo," said Andrea P. Malizia, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at IAMA Therapeutics. "This agreement aims to establish a mutually beneficial partnership that will help move us closer to our goals of unlocking major breakthroughs in diseases related to cognitive impairments and making a meaningful impact on individuals and families affected by rare pediatric central nervous system disorders."

"We welcome IAMA Therapeutics to our laboratory in Rome, Italy, as we research the efficacy of selective NKCC1 inhibitors in patients with certain neurodevelopmental disorders," said Professor Eleonora Palma, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Sapienza University of Rome. "Patients suffering from these disorders have unmet medical needs, and the discoveries resulting from this agreement could further advance potentially life-changing therapies for these children and their families."

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics pushes the boundaries of neuroscience drug discovery to develop new therapeutic opportunities and make a difference in children affected by epilepsy, neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics is developing IAMA-6 for potentially treating drug-resistant epilepsies and rare syndromic forms of autism, in addition to chloride modulators targeting neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by cognitive impairment.

