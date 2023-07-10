DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.7401 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39990458 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 256502 EQS News ID: 1676045 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)