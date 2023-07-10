DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 449899 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503

July 10, 2023 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)