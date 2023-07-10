DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USIC LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jul-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.6803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2551028 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 256522 EQS News ID: 1676085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)