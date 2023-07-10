

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were a tad higher on Monday as weak inflation data from China spurred calls for large-scale stimulus.



The upside remained capped after a survey showed that investor morale in the euro area sank more than expected in July. Sentix's index for the euro zone dropped to -22.5 points from -17.0 in June.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,136 after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Ophthalmology company Nicox SA jumped 11.6 percent. The company said it estimates potential sales for NCX 470 of more than $300 million within 8 years from launching in the U.S. and China.



Kering edged down slightly. The luxury group paid 3.5 billion euros ($3.83 billion) for acquiring high-end French fragrance label Creed in June, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Casino Guichard Perrachon dropped 2.6 percent on concerns about debt restructuring ahead of the end-July deadline.



