France prioritizes gene therapy development as a strategic industrial asset

Genethon, a pioneer in gene therapy, said today the French government's support of the GenoTher Biocluster validates the efforts of its founding organizations in creating a global center of excellence in gene therapy and establishes their work and dedication as a national priority for advancing gene therapies to treat both rare and common diseases.

The GenoTher Biocluster, centered in the Paris suburb of Evry, is one of five national health bioclusters designated in May 2023 by the French National Research Agency as part of the France 2030 health innovation plan. Each of the bioclusters is expected to receive initial public funding up to €100 million.

In addition to Genethon, the GenoTher's founders are Spark Therapeutics, Assistance Public Hospital of Paris, Genopole, Inserm, Universite d'Evry Paris Saclay and Yposkesi. They represent a public-private partnership whose objective is to expand the Biocluster's network of expertise and innovation in advancing the field of gene therapy on an international level.

Spark Therapeutics, a U.S. gene therapy company and subsidiary of Switzerland-based Roche, participates to the Biocluster as one of GenoTher founding members.

GenoTher brings together more than 30 scientific, medical and industry partners with the aim of creating, in the Paris region, an ecosystem of excellence for gene therapy at international scale, from research to industrialization and patient access.

"GenoTher's designation as a national biocluster indicates the French government has established gene therapy as a priority for new drug development and a strategic asset for research and industrial development," said Genethon CEO Frederic Revah.

There are 45 DNA-based and RNA-based gene therapies approved worldwide and another 3,000 are in development. By 2025, 20% of all new drug products launched are expected to be gene therapies.

The founders and partners of the GenoTher Biocluster have identified the following objectives:

Development of a highly attractive and efficient gene therapy ecosystem delivering innovative therapies, including those based on DNA, RNA and gene editing.

Development of cutting-edge technology platforms for maturation of projects, including a one-stop-shop model for all organizations such as academic institutions, start-up and established drug development companies.

Development of talent through partnership with France's top-tier universities and business schools.

Generation of new companies through open platforms and novel economically sustainable gene therapy approaches.

About Genethon

A pioneer in the discovery and development of gene therapies for rare diseases, Genethon is a unique non-profit organization created by a patient association, the AFM-Telethon. A first gene therapy drug, to which Genethon contributed, has obtained marketing for spinal muscular atrophy. With 200+ scientists and professionals, Genethon is pursuing its mission to bring life-changing therapies to patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. 13 products resulting from Genethon's research are in clinical trials for eye, liver, blood, immune system and muscle diseases. A further 7 products are in the preparation phase for clinical trials over the next five years. Find out more: genethon.com

