Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 12:02
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Powersports Listings | Mergers & Acquisitions: Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions Announces New Ownership at Fun Motors of Longview, Texas

After 25 years under the ownership of Randall Latch, Fun Motors of Longview, Texas, has been purchased by one of the largest family-owned Powersports dealers in East Texas

LONGVIEW, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / The Purchase of Fun Motors of Longview marks the third location under the ownership of Brad and Misty Watson in East Texas alongside Broadway Powersports of Tyler and Dirty Deeds Powersports of Longview. Fun Motors of Longview hosts a full brand lineup of Honda, Suzuki, and Triumph Powersports vehicles. Brad and Misty Watson plan to immediately begin a full remodel of the Longview dealership facility to modernize the environment and enhance the customer experience.

Fun Motors of Longview

Fun Motors of Longview
Dealership facility

Jerry Szopinski, PLMA's President of Sales & Networking, facilitated the introductions between the Buyer (Brad Watson) and Seller (Randall Latch) and managed the transaction as the professional intermediary. With Randall Latch's decision to retire, Szopinski identified Watson as the perfect strategic buyer for the dealership assets. The final sale and transition of ownership was consummated on June 29, 2023.

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), the professional powersports industry dealership brokerage centrally located in Dallas, Texas, managed the transaction as the Buyer's representative with team members:

Tom Macatee, CEO

David Clay, CIO

Jerry Szopinski, President of Sales & Networking

Mike Pate, Vice President

Jaye Sanders, Managing Director

Contact Information

Tom Macatee
CEO
tmacatee@powersportslistings.com
800-399-4654 x 101

SOURCE: Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765760/Powersports-Listings-Mergers-Acquisitions-Announces-New-Ownership-at-Fun-Motors-of-Longview-Texas

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.