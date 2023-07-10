Powersports Listings | Mergers & Acquisitions: Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions Announces New Ownership at Fun Motors of Longview, Texas

After 25 years under the ownership of Randall Latch, Fun Motors of Longview, Texas, has been purchased by one of the largest family-owned Powersports dealers in East Texas

LONGVIEW, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / The Purchase of Fun Motors of Longview marks the third location under the ownership of Brad and Misty Watson in East Texas alongside Broadway Powersports of Tyler and Dirty Deeds Powersports of Longview. Fun Motors of Longview hosts a full brand lineup of Honda, Suzuki, and Triumph Powersports vehicles. Brad and Misty Watson plan to immediately begin a full remodel of the Longview dealership facility to modernize the environment and enhance the customer experience.

Fun Motors of Longview

Dealership facility

Jerry Szopinski, PLMA's President of Sales & Networking, facilitated the introductions between the Buyer (Brad Watson) and Seller (Randall Latch) and managed the transaction as the professional intermediary. With Randall Latch's decision to retire, Szopinski identified Watson as the perfect strategic buyer for the dealership assets. The final sale and transition of ownership was consummated on June 29, 2023.

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), the professional powersports industry dealership brokerage centrally located in Dallas, Texas, managed the transaction as the Buyer's representative with team members:

Tom Macatee, CEO

David Clay, CIO

Jerry Szopinski, President of Sales & Networking

Mike Pate, Vice President

Jaye Sanders, Managing Director

