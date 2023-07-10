Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 12:12
160 Leser
Unleash Your Trading Skills: Vantage Hosts Epic Live Trading Competition

An electrifying showdown of trading prowess, offering a grand prize of USD20,000 to the ultimate victor

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker, Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), is excited to announce the Vantage Live Trading Competition*,an elite event set to challenge traders with a total prize pool of USD50,000. The competition offers a chance for traders* to showcase their exceptional skills in the world of trading.

Vantage Live Trading Competition 2023

The competition is set to take place from 1 August to 30 September 2023, challenging participants to race to the top and achieve the highest percentage increase in their Vantage account equity by the end of the competition. The top 20 participants with the highest returns will earn a slice of the prize pool, with the top trader clinching the USD20,000 cash prize.

"We are calling for traders from all walks of life to demonstrate their trading prowess. The Vantage Live Trading Competition is not just about rewarding monetary success; it's a testament to the endurance and trading acumen of each participant," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

The competition combines the thrill of live trading with the adrenaline rush of e-sports. As the competition unfolds, the leaderboard is updated frequently, so participants can see how they match up. This event offers seasoned traders the ideal stage to exhibit their mastery and compete for supremacy and lucrative rewards in this spirited contest.

Registrations for the competition began on 1 July and close on 22 September 2023, while the competition commences on 1 August. This early registration provides ample time for aspiring participants to gear up for the challenge, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

*Terms and conditions apply. Please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-ph/promotion/live-trading-competition/ for the full list of eligible countries.

About Vantage

Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Bonds and ETFs.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149001/Vantage_Live_Trading_Competition_2023.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unleash-your-trading-skills-vantage-hosts-epic-live-trading-competition-301872771.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
