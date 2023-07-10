Installnet's Ecoserv Program Receives Top Product of the Year Award From Environment + Energy Leader

BOWIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Installnet - Commercial furniture solutions company Installnet has earned a Top Product of the Year award from Environment + Energy Leader for Ecoserv, its rapidly growing circular decommission program for surplus commercial furniture, fixtures and equipment. The award recongnizes Installnet as a global leader in energy or environmental management.

Ecoserv provides the processes, standards and metrics needed to recirculate workspace assets in a way that delivers value to companies and the community, without harming the environment. As dramatic changes in workspaces and work styles prompted by the pandemic became more permanent and interest in sustainability grew, Ecoserv has grown rapidly.

Since the program began in 2012, it has diverted more than 42 million pounds of waste from landfills. Some of the items were sold for reuse or recycled. Others were donated to Ecoserv's network of more than 2,500 non-profit and community groups ranging from domestic violence shelters to public safety organizations and veterans groups in all 50 states and Canada.

The achievements of Installnet's Ecoserv program captured the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge said: "An innovative approach to excess waste, specifically in response to the change of office furniture needs during/post COVID-19. Has diverted a significant amount of waste from landfills, and returns them into the economy." Another judge added, "The Ecoserv program is doing a great job upscaling its streamlined circular decommission program of surplus assets and landfill waste diversion."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

"Our mission is helping businesses and communities prosper and that means finding sustainability solutions that scale globally, while also serving local communities," said Dale Ewing, CEO of Installnet. "We are honored to receive this recognition in partnership with our customers and service providers. Getting zero done is an audacious, but achievable goal."

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

About Installnet:

Installnet provides professional project management services in the United States and Canada. Our network of over 350 highly-qualified independent furniture installation companies provide exceptional service in more than 100 major markets. Our custom solutions range from Ecoserv, an award-winning circular decommission program to Installhub, a self-serve platform of installers.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

