

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower on Monday as the dollar recovered some of Friday's sharp losses following disappointing inflation data from China.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,923.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,928.75.



China's yuan fell and the dollar rose against most major rivals after official data showed China's consumer prices remained unchanged in June from a year ago, following a 0.2 percent rise in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, while the expectations were for no change.



Producer prices declined 5.4 percent on a yearly basis, sharper than the 4.6 percent decrease in May and economists' forecast of 5.0 percent fall. This was the biggest decline since December 2015.



As worries mount about China's economic recovery, investors now bet that policymakers will unveil further stimulus for the economy.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light, with reports on wholesale inventories for May and consumer inflation expectations for June due to be released in the New York session.



In addition, a host of Federal Reserve officials, including Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will deliver speeches ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.



