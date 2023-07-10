Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Tokyo, Japan) is happy to announce that the enthusiastically reviewed JRPG "Alterium Shift" developed by Drattzy Games LLC and published under the Gravity Indie Games label, is out in Early Access

Gravity Game Arise: Hit Retro Indie JRPG Alterium Shift Early Access Out NOW on Steam! (Graphic: Business Wire)

RELEASE SALE

20% off from July 6th ~13th

Official Steam page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1586990/Alterium_Shift/

Looking for a true taste of retro gaming nostalgia Alterium Shift is the right choice. A 2.5D pixel JRPG game filled with classic game call outs and gameplay.

Explore the bonds between the main characters and how each of their stories affects each other as they search to discover the grand mystery of the chaos in Alteria.

Official Trailer

https://youtu.be/UWQgUGNdqhk

Tens of thousands have played the game demo, and early access picks up right where the demo leaves off in the shifted land of the dark elves. A truly expansive journey as players discover new towns, cities, dungeons and mysteries to solve. Face off against environmental challenges to solve in the desert and big bad bosses to battle after solving some tricky puzzles.

Shift between worlds as you meet new friends and reunite with others. Keep your eyes open for special spots in game where you might benefit by playing a game with other characters.

Official quote from Drattzy Co-Founder Mottzy

"Alterium Shift is the result of our unwavering passion, reflected in the intricately crafted world, engrossing storyline, and immersive gameplay. I'm thrilled to invite you all into this world we've built and am eager to collaborate with our community to further enrich this extraordinary journey!"

Official quote from Drattzy Co-Founder DrassRay

As the Art Director of Alterium Shift, I am eagerly anticipating your feedback on our meticulously crafted retro-inspired JRPG. Through Early Access, let's collaborate and transform Alterium Shift into an even more extraordinary experience together."

General Information

About Gravity Game Arise

Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.

Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo

Founded: July 1, 2019

Company Website: https://gravityindiegames.com/en/

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contacts:

Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd

mktg@gravityga.jp