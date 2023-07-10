Lab Automation Market to be Worth $11.60 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lab automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as increasing demand for higher efficiency & productivity coupled with the rising need for cost reduction are driving the growth. Moreover, technological advancements and the growing complexity of laboratory workflows are further contributing to the market expansion. For instance, advanced and modern labs deal with numerous complex processes and high throughput workflows, thus, to simplify such complex processes advanced lab systems are in high demand from laboratories.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- The continuous flow segment held the largest revenue share of 56.93% in 2022, owing to the higher demand for continuous flow systems in industries and the surging adoption of continuous flow in laboratories for offering high-quality services.
- The modular automation systems segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.69% in 2022, attributed to the mix-and-match capabilities and flexibility capabilities offered by modular systems.
- Clinical chemistry analyzers end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as technological advancements, rising preference for automated laboratory instruments, and higher demand for advanced systems in clinical chemistry labs for sample handling, storage, and labeling are contributing to the largest revenue share of the segment.
- North America dominated the global market for lab automation with a revenue share of 35.76% in 2022, attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare framework, and robust demand for advanced systems across laboratories.
Read 200-page market research report, "Lab Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Continuous Flow, Discrete Processing), By Automation Type (Total Automation Systems, Modular Automation Systems), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Lab Automation Market Growth & Trends
The rising application of lab automation for speeding up laboratory processes is one of the major factors contributing to market expansion. For instance, Clinical chemistry applications have been replaced by lab automation for tasks such as solid-phase extraction, powder dosing, dilution to weight, sample extraction, and sample preparation for analysis. Similarly, for synthetic biology workflow processes, tasks such as DNA fragment construction, the culture of the host organism, colony selection, final data collection, and analysis have been replaced by automated processes. Therefore, an increase in the number of applications is expected to fuel their adoption in the coming years.
Moreover, the rising integration of lab automation with advanced digitalization and connectivity trends is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Integration of advanced laboratory equipment with cloud-based platforms, and LIMS platforms allow real-time data monitoring, and convenient data exchange for better flexibility and efficiency. Also, recent digital product introductions are anticipated to offer more traction for the market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022 LabVantage Solutions, Inc. launched its new LIMS platform to help labs process faster and lower the overall cost of the process.
Furthermore, various organic and inorganic developments done by market players in term of new launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and new facility expansions are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. For instance, in January 2023 QIAGEN launched its new EZ2 connect MDX platform for automatic sample processing in diagnostic laboratories. Similarly, in April 2023 Molgen acquired Synchron lab automation, a leader in lab automated systems. This acquisition helped Molgen to efficiently build advanced automated solutions for its customers.
Lab Automation Market Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2023
USD 7.40 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
USD 11.60 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 6.64% from 2023 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2022
Historical data
2018 - 2021
Forecast period
2023 - 2030
Lab Automation Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global lab automation market based on process, automation type, end-use, and region
Lab Automation Market - Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Continuous Flow
- By Workflow
- Sequential Processing
- Parallel Processing
- By Components
- Consumables
- Equipment
- Discrete Processing
- By Method
- Centrifugal Discrete Processing
- Random Access Discrete Processing
- By Components
- Consumables
- Equipment
- By Workflow
- Dependent Analysis
- Independent Analysis
Lab Automation Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Total Automation Systems
- By Steps
- Pre-analysis
- Centrifugation
- Sample Preparation
- Sample Sorting
- Transport Mechanisms
- Liquid Handling
- Sample Storage
- Sample Analysis
- Modular Automation Systems
- By Steps
- Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling
- Transport Mechanisms
- Sample Preparation
- Sample Loading & Aspiration
- Reagent Handling & Storage
- Sample Analysis & Measurements
Lab Automation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Clinical Chemistry Analysis
- Photometry & Fluorometry
- Immunoassay Analysis
- Electrolyte Analysis
- Other end-uses
Lab Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
List of Key Players in the Lab Automation Market
- QIAGEN
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Danaher
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Eppendorf SE
- Hudson Robotics
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- BMG LABTECH GmbH
- Tecan Trading AG
- Hamilton Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
