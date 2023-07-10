Predictmedix Inc.: Predictmedix Announces Proposed Name Change to Predictmedix AI, Reflecting AI-driven Solutions for Healthcare, Workplace Safety, Impairment Detection, and Fitness Screening

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Predictmedix ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it will be changing its corporate name to Predictmedix AI Inc, aligning the company's brand image with its innovative and AI-driven approach to revolutionizing various aspects of healthcare and safety.

The decision to incorporate "AI" into the company's name highlights Predictmedix AI's unwavering commitment to utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to enhance healthcare diagnostics, screening, workplace safety, impairment detection, and fitness screening. By integrating AI into its core operations, Predictmedix AI is poised to deliver even more accurate, efficient, and transformative solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce our new name, Predictmedix AI," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. "This name change truly reflects our core values and mission as an organization, emphasizing our dedication to utilizing artificial intelligence to transform healthcare systems, enhance workplace safety, detect impairment, and optimize performance for athletes and teams."

Predictmedix AI specializes in developing advanced AI algorithms and machine learning models that analyze diverse data sets, including facial expressions, vital signs, body language, and other biometric indicators. By harnessing the power of AI, the company has already made significant strides in various healthcare domains, including infectious disease screening and mental health assessments as well as rapid scanning of vitals.

In addition to its healthcare applications, Predictmedix AI continues to focus on workplace safety and impairment detection. By leveraging AI technologies, Predictmedix AI addresses critical challenges related to impairment caused by cannabis, alcohol, and fatigue. Its comprehensive impairment detection solutions utilize multi-modal analysis to accurately assess impairment levels in real-time, empowering organizations to proactively enhance safety protocols and prevent accidents.

Furthermore, Predictmedix AI has introduced innovative fitness screening solutions for athletes and teams. By harnessing AI-powered analysis of biometric data, the company provides in-depth insights into physical performance, enabling athletes and teams to optimize training regimens, prevent injuries, and achieve peak performance. This ground-breaking technology supports athletes and teams in making data-driven decisions, thereby enhancing their overall performance and maintaining a competitive edge.

The incorporation of "AI" into the company's name reflects Predictmedix AI's commitment to innovation, accuracy, and efficiency across healthcare, workplace safety, impairment detection, and fitness screening. The new name will be reflected in all future communications, marketing materials, and branding initiatives undertaken by the company.

Predictmedix AI will continue to collaborate with leading healthcare institutions, technology providers, research organizations, and sports entities to advance the boundaries of AI-driven solutions. The company remains dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare practices, enhancing workplace safety, and optimizing performance for athletes and teams, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and a safer, healthier future for all.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766380/Predictmedix-Announces-Proposed-Name-Change-to-Predictmedix-AI-Reflecting-AI-driven-Solutions-for-Healthcare-Workplace-Safety-Impairment-Detection-and-Fitness-Screening