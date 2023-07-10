Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane Lake" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO Mark Trevisiol, will appear on the Cboe Spotlight on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Mark will speak with Cboe Canada (formerly the NEO Exchange) President Jos Schmitt about the state of the mining industry and the progress McFarlane Lake has made. The Company recently filed an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 for its 100% owned High Lake Property west of Kenora, Ontario and its West Hawk Lake property in Manitoba, 10 kilometres west of the High Lake property. Within the technical report was the company's compliant high-grade gold mineral resource estimate of 96,200 ounces of gold in inferred resources at a grade of 10.43 grams per tonne gold and 45,800 ounces of indicated gold resources at a grade of 9.38 grams per tonne gold. The Company achieved these resources having only drilled approximately 10,000 metres of exploratory diamond drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km west of Sudbury and owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

