BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 7 July 2023 were:
586.02p Capital only
596.98p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 7th July 2023, the Company has 99,932,285 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,277,579 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.