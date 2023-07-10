

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), a developer of eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announced Monday special pricing on Avenova-branded products to Amazon prime members during Prime Day 2023, being held July 11-12.



Throughout the two-day event, Prime members with get 20% discounts on Avenova Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution (Avenova Spray), Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo and Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops. Further, a 50% discount will be available on Avenova Eye Health Support Oral Supplement with MaquiBright.



During the Lightning Deal on July 11 from 8:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Pacific time, the Avenova Spray and Avenova Wipe Combo will be available at a 20% discount. As a follow-up to the event, from July 13-17, Amazon prime members will get single-purchase coupons for 20% discounts on Avenova Lubricating Drops and Avenova Eye Health Supplements, and an additional 10% discount on the first Subscribe & Save order for Avenova Spray and Avenova Spray and Wipe Combo.



Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO, said, 'Prime Day offers a significant opportunity to increase sales through this important channel. During last year's Prime Day event, we broke the all-time single-day Avenova sales record since we began offering our products on Amazon in June 2019. We anticipate another strong showing during this year's event bolstered by our exclusive promotional pricing.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken