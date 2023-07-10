Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
443.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue
451.84p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
354.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue
360.09p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
266.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue
267.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
176.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue
177.47p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
107.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue
109.92p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 07-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
147.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue
150.19p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596