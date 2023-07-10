Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 13:48
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

443.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue

451.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

354.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue

360.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

266.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue

267.20p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

176.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue

177.47p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

107.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue

109.92p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 07-July-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

147.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue

150.19p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.