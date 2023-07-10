Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies Expands Into South America Through Partnership with Globe S.A.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has increased its sales presence in South America through its partnership with Globe, S.A., one of the premier value added services, distribution and integrators in South America.

"The partnership with Globe has already started paying dividends," said Stephane Eyme, Global CEO of OneMind Technologies. "Globe has included OneMind's Hypervisor NG into a very large, high profile smart city project in Chile and we were able to recognize revenue from that project in Q2. Of particular note is that this project incorporated the SaaS capabilities of Hypervisor NG. Our long-term strategy is to have a mix of enterprise software and subscription revenue to build a more predictable revenue stream. We are extremely satisfied with the relationship with Globe, their professionalism and reach in South America is what makes them the top integrator in the geography. We have been working with Globe since October and have found that there is pent up demand throughout South America to centralize and manage data from multiple sub-systems such as traffic, parking, smart traffic lights, GPS positioning of busses and first responders, air quality, waste collection, water systems, CCTV and license plate recognition in a single panel view in all major metropolitan areas of this geography. We are looking forward to continued growth in the partnership and have multiple joint opportunities in our pipeline," said Eyme.

"Incorporating OneMind's Hypervisor NG in our portfolio will allow us to compete and implement projects with a "Best-In-Class" solution that enables a comprehensive vision which enables more efficient management and holistic intelligence so users can process and act on information from different systems and data sources, something that has been lacking up until now," said Jaime Godoy, CEO of Globe.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About Globe S.A.

Globe S.A is a premier technology integration and value added services company based in Chile. Globe has over 20 years of experience and employs 2,000 people for the development, design and implementation of integrated systems with cutting edge technologies including Intelligent Transport Systems and IoT systems for Smart Cities. For more information go to https://globe.cl//

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

