

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire SCADAfence, a leading provider of operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity solutions for monitoring large-scale networks.



SCADAfence brings proven capabilities in asset discovery, threat detection and security governance which are key to industrial and buildings management cybersecurity programs.



The SCADAfence product portfolio will integrate into the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ suite within Honeywell Connected Enterprise.



This integration will enable Honeywell to provide an end-to-end enterprise OT cybersecurity solution to site managers, operations management and CISOs seeking enterprise security management and situational awareness.



The acquisition strengthens existing capabilities in cybersecurity and bolsters Honeywell's high-growth OT cybersecurity portfolio, helping customers operate more securely, reliably and efficiently.



Tel Aviv, Israel-based SCADAfence will expand Honeywell's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Tel Aviv.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.



