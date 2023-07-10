Vytalize Health Adds New Board Members

Former UnitedHealth Group CEO Dave Wichmann and Press Ganey President Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips bring decades of diverse experience to further Vytalize Health's mission to advance value-based care.

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Vytalize Health, a leading provider enablement platform, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: Mr. Dave Wichmann, Co-founder of Jory Capital and former CEO of UnitedHealth Group, and Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, President and Chief Clinical Officer of Press Ganey and previous President of Clinical Operations at Providence Health.

Dave is the former chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, one of the world's leading and most diverse healthcare companies. During his 23-year tenure, he played an instrumental role in the development of United's distinctive market position as a diverse health benefits and services enterprise with a mission to serve the health needs of all people while helping make the health system work better for everyone. In turn, United grew to achieve distinctive financial performance and shareholder returns and, under Dave's leadership, including during the pandemic, the company was recognized by its peers as an All-Star among Fortune's Top 50 Most Admired Companies for the first and only time in the company's history. In 2022, Dave co-founded Jory Capital, a private equity fund focused on investing in transformative companies and management teams capable of developing the next generation of health and human performance.

"Healthcare in the U.S. is at a crucial inflection point with essential changes emerging in how care is organized, administered, and financed to achieve better health of people while reducing low value, high friction administrative practices and reducing the cost of healthcare. Propelling these changes are physicians and the organizing principles and distinctive capabilities of progressive value-based healthcare companies. They are advancing effective use of high-performing primary care, under aligned incentives, cutting-edge technology and information-enabled services, and proven consumer engagement methods. This convergence is beginning to improve access, experiences, outcomes, and costs," said Dave. "I am proud to partner with Vytalize Health as they deploy a distinct model to catalyze value-based care."

Amy is an internationally recognized healthcare executive, innovator, board director, keynote speaker, and author serving as President and Chief Clinical Officer of Press Ganey, a renowned leader in patient, member, employee, and consumer experience. Previously, she was President of Clinical Operations at Providence Health, where she oversaw patient outcomes for the 10,000-physician medical group. Before that, Amy had a 22-year tenure at Kaiser Permanente, focusing on clinical outcomes, care affordability, and patient-driven design. A former medical analyst for CNN, Amy serves on organizations' boards and executive committees, including the Institute for Systems Biology and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

"For me, this is about finding innovative care models that can fix our healthcare system. New tools and technologies applied in isolation aren't enough to solve the industry's complex challenges. We also need to focus on the human side of care and help physicians build stronger relationships with patients. Vytalize Health's platform will enable the shift to whole-person, preventative care to achieve better outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to move value-based care forward," said Amy.

"Value-based care is ushering in a new era in healthcare. It's not just about changing a payment structure; it's about transforming the entire healthcare system and our relationship with it. Dave and Amy can help us move to a sustainable, outcomes-based care model where patients come first and physicians thrive," said Faris Ghawi, Co-founder and CEO. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome these two incredible healthcare leaders to help drive the industry toward a better, healthier future."

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 3,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

Contact Information

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

matt@vytalizehealth.com

+12163370461

SOURCE: Vytalize Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766168/Vytalize-Health-Adds-New-Board-Members