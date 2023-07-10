DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AMENDMENT - Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AMENDMENT - Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jul-2023 / 12:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Amendment to the transaction in own shares announcement issued on 7 July 2023 at 16:57. The price at which the shares were repurchased was incorrectly shown as GBP19.2215 per share. The correct price is GBP19.00 per share. All other information remains unchanged. Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 July 2023 it purchased for cancellation 2,800 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP19.00 per share. Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 5,835,670. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 01245 398950 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: POS TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 256655 EQS News ID: 1676457 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 07:37 ET (11:37 GMT)