Ateliere Creative Technologies Named an "IDC Innovator" in Media and Entertainment Cloud Production, Distribution and Technologies

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions today announced that it has been named an "IDC Innovator" in the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment Cloud Production, Distribution, and Technologies (doc US50789023, June 2023) report. This IDC Innovators study profiles three vendors in the cloud-native services, covering over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) streaming, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and how together they can address total cost of ownership (TCO) - each addressing a unique industry technology and/or market trend.

Ateliere named an IDC Innovator for demonstrating innovative solutions that accelerate value for media providers, broadcasters, motion picture studios, and their organizations

Ateliere was recognized for its Connect & Discover platforms, which bring exceptional capabilities and the APIs for both platforms ensure that the customer's existing tools and processes also contribute and exist in the supply chain. Ateliere's cloud-native platform is available on a subscription basis as a SaaS offering or a single-tenant PaaS. This flexibility, along with its proprietary technology, FrameDNA AI/ML, to automatically detect identical video frames provides an industry-unique streaming distribution platform.

"Ateliere directly addresses media supply chain challenges that companies of all sizes experience by presenting a smart, cost effective way to leverage the cloud for management and delivery of video content," says IDC Analyst and Research Director for Worldwide Media and Entertainment Digital Strategies Alex Holtz.

This recognition comes on the heels of a blockbuster year for Ateliere, rapidly propelling the company into the next phase of its business lifecycle. Recent customer wins, including Lionsgate and Vubiquity, in addition to a 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award win underscore the company's continued market adoption and ability to deliver seamless experiences for their customers.

"We are honored to be named an IDC Innovator in the media & entertainment industry. Our mission is to revolutionize content distribution for creators, studios, and streaming businesses by empowering our customers to harness the full potential of the cloud effortlessly," says Dan Goman, CEO at Ateliere. "We work to reduce complexities and limitations to enable seamless scalability that adapts to customer needs, whether that's expansion or consolidation. By streamlining the media supply chain, content reaches distribution endpoints with greater speed and fewer speedbumps. The result is greater monetization and revenue opportunities and increased operational efficiency."

To download the excerpt of the IDC Innovators: Media and Entertainment Cloud Production, Distribution, and Technologies report, please visit: https://ateliere.com/white-paper/idc-innovators-report-2023/

About IDC Innovators

"IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors - under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com, and follow us on Twitter (@TeamAteliere), Instagram (@AteliereTech), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

