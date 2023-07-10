SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming and Footballguys Shift Strategy to Focus on Broader Offering of High Stakes Fantasy Football Contests

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced changes to its collaboration with Footballguys, one of the nation's leading fantasy football advisory service providers, providing for a much broader offering of fun, engaging, high stakes fantasy football championships for the companies' combined audiences of sports fantasy fans.

On June 7, 2023, SharpLink announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Footballguys and their plans to produce and market a new 17-week Footballguys Championship contest with an entry fee of $350 featuring 12 teams per league with a 20 round online draft. The companies have elected to forgo that contest in favor of offering two different high stakes contests. Anyone who previously signed up for a future Footballguys Championship team and who has already drafted in a league will be offered the choice to request a full and immediate refund, or transfer their entry fees into either or both of the following sports fantasy games:

The newly branded Footballguys Best Ball Championship, formerly known as the NFFC Best Ball Championship, has been owned and hosted by SharpLink's SportsHub fantasy sports division for the past two decades. Found at https://nfc.shgn.com/rules/1714, the entry fee is $150 per player and the contest will feature a $30,000 grand prize and over $350,000 in other cash prizes paid out to the top three leagues and top 20 players finishing overall.

AND/OR

SharpLink's Rotowire Online Championship, found at https://nfc.shgn.com/rules/1714,has been a fantasy football fan favorite contest for the past 14 consecutive years. The entry fee is $350 and the grand prize will be $250,000 with the next top 45 players taking home between $300 and $50,000, depending on where they finish on the leaderboard.

Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, noted, "We look forward to continuing to work with Joe Bryant, the CEO of Footballguys, and his team to aggressively market and grow the high stakes fantasy football space through our existing NFFC contests and expand the number of players participating in both our Footballguys Best Ball Championship and Rotowire Online Championship. In total, SharpLink will be offering 10 national championships through our NFFC platform in 2023, which collectively has awarded over $82 million in prize money to fantasy sports fans since 2004."

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

