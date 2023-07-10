Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC: Craft Work Capital Investments Announces Investment in D&L, Inc.

BETHLEHEM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in D&L, Inc. ("D&L"). D&L will remain under its current name and will be led by current business leaders Bruce Nightingale and Dana Gay. Bruce has been with the company for over 17 years and has been named Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. Dana has been with the company for over 25 years and has been named Co-President and Chief Administrative Officer.

Headquartered in Blytheville, Arkansas, D&L's roots go back to 1978 when it was founded by Larry Newcomb. Today, D&L is one of the largest HVACR services providers to steel mills in the Southeast, specializing in design, installation, service, maintenance, controls, and custom fabrication. "D&L has a long track record of success based on providing superior service to its customers. D&L's deep understanding of the demands of industrial and manufacturing facilities sets it apart from its peers," said Jeremy McGuire, President of Craft Work. "We look forward to working with Dana, Bruce and the entire team to support their growth initiatives."

"Partnering with Craft Work will help D&L grow as well as diversify across industrial businesses in the Southeast. We are excited about working with them to expand D&L's reach and capabilities," said Bruce Nightingale, Co-President and COO of D&L.

"D&L presents a compelling opportunity to invest in a best-in-class contractor operating in end-markets with very favorable fundamentals that will continue to drive growth well into the future," said David Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work. "As the country ramps up industrial manufacturing capacity in response to post-pandemic supply chain challenges, D&L is very well positioned to expand its business," Mr. Orinski added.

Dana Gay, Co-President and CAO of D&L added, "We couldn't be more excited about the future for D&L with Craft Work as an investor and partner. We are already seeing positive results from the investment and expect that to continue well into the future."

In conjunction with the transaction, D&L is also announcing the addition of Michael Golden to the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Michael has more than 15 years of experience in senior financial leadership in the construction industry. "A best-in-class company deserves a best-in-class CFO and that is what we have in Michael. His experience and drive will help the company pursue even higher levels of performance," added Ms. Gay.

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP, Plante Moran and CohnReznick, LLP advised Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is focused on making strategic investments that help grow mechanical, electrical and other related specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provides insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About D&L, Inc.

Tracing its roots back to 1978 and based in Blytheville, Arkansas, D&L, Inc. is a one stop, full service HVACR contractor specializing in industrial work with capabilities spanning a wide range of services from their nine locations within Arkansas and the surrounding states. D&L provides expertise and quality service in all areas of design, installation, service, maintenance, controls, overhead crane A/C service, and custom fabrication (sheet metal, piping, and structural). For more information, please visit https://www.dlinc.net/.

