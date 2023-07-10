Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Visionary Metals Corp. and its common shares will trade under its new name effective at market open on July 12, 2023. There will be no change to the trading symbol of the Company as a result of the name change. Visionary's new CUSIP number is 92838G109 and its new ISIN is CA92838G1090.

"We are excited to announce our Company's new name, Visionary Metals, which better reflects our renewed objective of exploring for a broader spectrum of electric metals," stated Visionary CEO Wes Adams. "Through our grass roots exploration in Wyoming, we have recently made an exciting nickel sulfide discovery (see our March 6, 2023 press release), the first ever in Wyoming and the first in the western United States in quite some time. This discovery has further reinforced our commitment to a holistic approach to exploration. Our new name represents our vision to become a leading explorer of electric metals and we are excited about our next phase of drilling to follow up on our recent discovery, scheduled to take place in August. An update on exploration progress and details regarding the 2023 drill program is forthcoming."

Effective the date of this release following the close of market, the Company's new website will be www.visionarymetalscorp.com.

The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Visionary Gold Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. There is no consolidation of capital. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares (the "Shares").

The market-making services agreement between the Company and ITG (the "Agreement") will run on an ongoing month-to-month basis at the cost of $5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement will renew automatically unless terminated by one of the parties pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. The services under the Agreement include, among others, assisting in establishing a fair and orderly market for the Shares, enhancing market depth and augmenting liquidity for the Shares, adding stability and efficiency to the market for the Shares and increasing the efficiency of the price discovery mechanism. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive Shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Shares or other securities of the Company. The appointment of ITG is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-law latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new precious and base metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is acceptable to all stakeholders. While central Wyoming has a strong mining history, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 80 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander County, Wyoming.

Contact:

Wesley Adams, Chief Executive Officer

Visionary Metals Corp.

407-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z7

Tel: (303) 809-4668

