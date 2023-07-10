

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is 'rock solid,' U.S. President Joe Biden said in his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street Monday.



It was his first public engagement after landing in Europe for a three-nation multiple task tour.



Although Monday's meeting marked Biden's first visit at Number 10 as president, it was the sixth time in six months that he met Sunak.



Briefing the media aboard Air Force One en route London, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said ,'The two leaders will have the chance to compare notes going into the Vilnius summit to talk about the issues on the agenda in Vilnius, to talk about progress in the war in Ukraine, and, of course, to talk about a range of other issues from China to climate to technology to artificial intelligence.'



BBC quoted Sunak as saying that it was 'great for us to carry on our conversation' and the leaders would consider how to strengthen cooperation and joint economic security.



Washginton's provision of cluster bombs to Ukraine had caused hiccups in the strong transatlantic tie.



After the brief meeting, President Biden left for Windsor Castle to meet King Charles. After that meeting, Biden will participate in a discussion with the King and philanthropists and investors on climate change.



The event with private sector leaders is 'really focused on how we bring private capital off the sidelines in service of our climate objectives: the deployment of clean energy, the mitigation of carbon emissions, and help to developing countries in adapting to the impacts of climate change,' according to Sullivan.



The Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will accompany Biden in this meeting.



On Monday itself Biden will leave for Lithuanian capital Vilnius to attend the NATO summit.



'Ukraine will feature prominently and the work that NATO Allies have done individually and collectively to support Ukraine in the defense of its territorial integrity and sovereignty,' the White Huose said.



The leaders will discuss with Ukraine progress along the pathway towards Ukraine's membership aspirations in NATO in a NATO-Ukraine Council format on the second day of the summit.



The agenda will also include Sweden's membership bid, defense investment pledges from the Alliance members, and defense and deterrence on the eastern flank and along each member state on NATO's borders.



Finally, after the NATO summit, the President will go to Finnish capital Helsinki for a meeting with the Nordic leaders.



