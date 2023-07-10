ODDITY Tech Ltd. ("ODDITY"), the consumer tech platform behind IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild, that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market, today announces the launch of its initial public offering of 10,526,314 of its Class A ordinary shares. ODDITY is offering 1,754,385 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling stockholders are offering 8,771,929 Class A ordinary shares. In addition, the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,578,947 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $27.00 and $30.00 per Class A ordinary share. ODDITY has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ODD."

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, and Allen Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays Capital Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley Co LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; and Allen Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10022 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves over 40 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

