

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the thirteenth successive month in May, as sales of both food and non-food items dropped, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 8.4 percent drop in the previous month.



Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco contracted 6.4 percent annually in May, and those of non-food products decreased by 9.2 percent.



At the same time, retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores grew markedly by 11.5 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 2.3 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet deteriorated by 8.0 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales moved up 0.5 percent in May.



