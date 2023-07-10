Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) subsidiary Jump Start Sports, a leader in the youth sports industry, has hired Cindy Rhodehamel as its Chief Operating Officer, effective July 3, 2023.

Cindy was a Founding Leader and Executive Director at Stella & Dot, a fashion accessories business based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, which she helped grow into $300M in annual sales and managed a team of 3,000 stylists in 3 countries. Stella & Dot, through its social selling model, has also donated over $10M to charity since its inception. Cindy continues to act as VP of Community Sales there, spending the last year advising female entrepreneurs in start-up ventures.

Cindy will oversee all Jump Start Sports operations, including building a team to support its rapidly growing franchise business. Jump Start has sold 10 Franchise territories since it began expansion in March 2023, including Greater Philadelphia, West Cleveland/Lorain, Youngstown/Western PA, New York City and Phoenix East Valley. It is in discussions with several other investors to open markets across the country.

"I'm very excited to be part of this mission to enrich the lives of kids through sports. I raised 3 daughters who were involved in soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and cheerleading. I have to say I attribute a significant part of the fact that they are all high-achievers in life to their participation in sports. Rick (Jump Start Founder & CEO Rick Hart) always says 'if we do what's right for the kids, the business will take care of itself.' I'm here to make sure that happens by ensuring our organizational structure that supports all the great coaches, franchise owners and leaders who do what's right for Jump Start Sports kids and their families. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be part of this growing group."

Franchising

Jump Start Sports plans to expand into 100 new markets in the next 3 years. It has partnered with iFranchise, a leading franchise consulting business, and Quarles & Brady, a preeminent franchise law firm, to assist in its growth plans. According to its FDD, a Jump Start Sports Franchise costs $35,000 per territory, with an initial investment of $75,000 required by a Franchisee.

Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB)

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company in the Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19B market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States.

About JUMP START SPORTS

Jump Start Sports, founded in 2002, partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that encourage an active and healthy lifestyle and empower kids through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served hundreds of thousands of children across communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina and now New York and Arizona. Jump Start Sports provides opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.

CONTACT:

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

4 Research Drive

Shelton, CT 06484

cervitudenetwork@gmail.com

www.cervitude.com

Skype: CervitudeIR

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "plans", "suggests", "may", "should," "could", "intends", or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172921