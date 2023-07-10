

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rebounded in May driven by manufacturing output, Statistics Finland reported Monday.



Industrial output grew 2.5 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 2.1 percent fall in April.



Manufacturing was up 2.1 percent on month. Industries that reported robust growth were the electrical and electronics and the chemical industry. By contrast, mining and quarrying output declined 11.9 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production posted an annual increase of 1.7 percent, reversing April's 3.2 percent decrease.



Another data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing orders dropped only 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier. This was much slower than the 17.0 percent decline posted in April.



Orders received by metal industry increased 5.3 percent, while orders in chemical industries declined 9.1 percent.



