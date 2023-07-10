Aerial Vantage Announces Formation of Powerhouse Advisory Board

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Aerial Vantage, known for its mission to supercharge businesses with actionable aerial data insights, proudly unveils its powerhouse Advisory Board. Featuring two heavyweight charter members, former Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Jamie Clover Adams, and the Honorable Jeff Denham, this board is an ensemble of high-impact individuals handpicked for their aligned expertise and experience.

With a remarkable career in state, federal, food and agricultural leadership spanning over 25 years, Jamie Clover Adams is a force to be reckoned with. She is no stranger to serving our nation's farmers and ranchers, having recently held the title of Farm Production and Conservation Chief of Staff under former USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. Furthermore, she shattered the glass ceiling as the first female Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a position she held for nearly six years. From the Michigan Senate to the Department of Agriculture as Secretary of Kansas, Adams' portfolio is nothing short of impressive.

"This is a momentous occasion as we welcome Jamie to our Advisory Board," said Chris Brinton, Chair of the Board. "Her profound experience in agricultural leadership, both at the state level and within the USDA, uniquely qualifies her to assist the Aerial Vantage team in harnessing strategic advice as we rocket our business growth."

Aerial Vantage's second charter member, the Honorable Jeff Denham, boasts a distinguished profile as a United States Air Force veteran, U.S. Congressional Representative, and an active owner and operator of an almond farm. Denham's political journey saw him serve as the U.S. Representative for California's 10th congressional district from 2013 to 2019, having first won the election to the U.S. House in 2010. Not only was he Chair of the Agriculture Committee in the California State Senate, but he also served his nation with honor in the United States Air Force for 16 years, taking part in crucial operations in Iraq and Somalia.

"Jeff's combination of robust political experience and direct agricultural know-how is a game-changer for Aerial Vantage," said Michael Dalley, CEO of Aerial Vantage. "As we push the envelope in the application of artificial intelligence and aerial imagery, his insights will guide our team to stay ahead of the curve in the evolving landscape of drone regulations and AI in agriculture - especially as we intensify our fundraising efforts."

About Aerial Vantage

Aerial Vantage is a leading AgTech developer of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision software as a service. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Aerial Vantage leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value across the entire agricultural supply chain.

