Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 15:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aerial Vantage Announces Formation of Powerhouse Advisory Board

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Aerial Vantage, known for its mission to supercharge businesses with actionable aerial data insights, proudly unveils its powerhouse Advisory Board. Featuring two heavyweight charter members, former Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Jamie Clover Adams, and the Honorable Jeff Denham, this board is an ensemble of high-impact individuals handpicked for their aligned expertise and experience.

With a remarkable career in state, federal, food and agricultural leadership spanning over 25 years, Jamie Clover Adams is a force to be reckoned with. She is no stranger to serving our nation's farmers and ranchers, having recently held the title of Farm Production and Conservation Chief of Staff under former USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. Furthermore, she shattered the glass ceiling as the first female Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a position she held for nearly six years. From the Michigan Senate to the Department of Agriculture as Secretary of Kansas, Adams' portfolio is nothing short of impressive.

"This is a momentous occasion as we welcome Jamie to our Advisory Board," said Chris Brinton, Chair of the Board. "Her profound experience in agricultural leadership, both at the state level and within the USDA, uniquely qualifies her to assist the Aerial Vantage team in harnessing strategic advice as we rocket our business growth."

Aerial Vantage's second charter member, the Honorable Jeff Denham, boasts a distinguished profile as a United States Air Force veteran, U.S. Congressional Representative, and an active owner and operator of an almond farm. Denham's political journey saw him serve as the U.S. Representative for California's 10th congressional district from 2013 to 2019, having first won the election to the U.S. House in 2010. Not only was he Chair of the Agriculture Committee in the California State Senate, but he also served his nation with honor in the United States Air Force for 16 years, taking part in crucial operations in Iraq and Somalia.

"Jeff's combination of robust political experience and direct agricultural know-how is a game-changer for Aerial Vantage," said Michael Dalley, CEO of Aerial Vantage. "As we push the envelope in the application of artificial intelligence and aerial imagery, his insights will guide our team to stay ahead of the curve in the evolving landscape of drone regulations and AI in agriculture - especially as we intensify our fundraising efforts."

About Aerial Vantage

Aerial Vantage is a leading AgTech developer of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision software as a service. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Aerial Vantage leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional value across the entire agricultural supply chain.

Contact Information

Chris Brinton
Chair of the Board
cbrinton@aerialvantage.us
(703) 980-3961

Michael Dalley
CEO
mdalley@aerialvantage.us

SOURCE: Aerial Vantage

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765763/Aerial-Vantage-Announces-Formation-of-Powerhouse-Advisory-Board

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.