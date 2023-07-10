Sher Coaching: Achieving Success Through the New TRUST Success Model

The New TRUST Success Model helps accelerate career growth and improves job search results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Sher Coaching, a leading coaching firm founded by Ken Sher, has established a reputation for helping clients achieve success through the new and updated TRUST Success Model .

Sher Coaching's approach is based on the principles of

T ransparency, R esults, U nderstanding, S implicity, and T eams .

"At Sher Coaching, we believe that trust is the foundation of great relationships and great relationships are the key to long-term success," said Ken Sher. "Our TRUST Success Model is based on what I observed and experienced during my 25 years at Johnson & Johnson, one of the most successful companies in the world."

The Johnson & Johnson Credo, a one-page, four paragraph document, clearly outlines its commitment and responsibility to develop TRUST with their key stakeholders: healthcare workers and their patients, J&J employees, the communities they serve, and lastly, their shareholders.

This document has helped the company successfully navigate through product recalls, patent expirations, and leadership turnover and has led to quarterly dividend payouts since 1999 - 96 consecutive quarters!

And now, the TRUST Success Model helps individuals and companies perform at or above their true potential in the same way.

"Too many leaders put profit first, and they don't pay enough attention to the people and things that lead to a profitable business. The real key to success is to focus on the clients and employees first and the profits will follow," said Ken.



Sher Coaching offers a range of coaching and speaking services designed to help individuals and organizations achieve their full potential. These updated services include:

Executive Coaching - Designed to help executives and leaders achieve their professional goals. In these executive coaching sessions, Ken uses the TRUST Success Model to help clients develop their leadership skills, overcome challenges, and achieve success for themselves and their business. Career Coaching - Designed to help individuals identify their strengths, develop their skills, and achieve their career goals. Career coaching sessions are tailored to meet the unique skills of each client and the TRUST Success Model helps clients achieve clarity, focus, and increasing success in their professional lives. Keynote Speaking - Ken has been described as a "dynamic, engaging and motivational speaker" and "someone who provides insights and practical action steps for audience members to take that have an immediate impact on the participants."

If you're looking to achieve professional growth and personal satisfaction, Sher Coaching can help you get there. With its personalized coaching services and commitment to helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential, Sher Coaching is a leader in the coaching industry.

"One of the things that motivates me is having a positive impact on people's lives," said Ken. "Several clients have told me I 'changed their life' through my coaching. In the end, that's what it's all about for me. It's why I love coaching."

Ken Sher is President of Sher Coaching. If you would like to learn how the new "TRUST Success Model" can improve you and your team's performance, reach out to Ken.







Contact: Ken Sher

Address: Philadelphia, PA USA

Email: ken@shercoaching.com

Phone: (215) 262-0528

Website: https://shercoaching.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shercoaching4295/videos

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KenSher1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shercoaching/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sher-coaching/

If you'd like to talk to Ken about speaking to your group or for a complimentary coaching session, please use this calendar link to set up a time: https://calendly.com/shercoaching/30min-consult

SOURCE: Sher Coaching

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762221/Sher-Coaching-Achieving-Success-Through-the-New-TRUST-Success-ModelTM