10.07.2023
Golub Capital Expands Direct Lending Leadership

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital announced several promotions within its Direct Lending team, positioning the Firm for continued growth of its market-leading sponsor finance platform.

Golub Capital,www.golubcapital.com .

Spyro Alexopoulos has been promoted to Co-Head of Direct Lending, a role he will share with the team's current leader, Gregory Cashman. Spyro joined Golub Capital in 2007 and was previously Head of Originations. He is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee.

Matthew Fulk has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, Head of Originations, overseeing the Firm's team of originators and managing overall sponsor coverage. Matt joined Golub Capital in 2004.

Jason Van Dussen, Marc Robinson, Robert Tuchscherer, Joseph Capasso and Gail Carmody will also be taking on additional responsibilities as part of the Firm's Direct Lending leadership expansion.

"Our mission is to be best in sponsor finance, and we see significant opportunity ahead to further build our Direct Lending business," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "These expanded leadership roles in Direct Lending will enhance our ability to deliver for all our stakeholders as the business continues to grow."

"Each of these individuals has been an outstanding contributor to the success of our Direct Lending business for many years," said Gregory Cashman, Co-Head of Direct Lending. "Together, we look forward to providing the reliable, compelling and creative financing solutions that make Golub Capital a preferred financing partner for sponsors."

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of April 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 800 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

Media Contact

press@golubcapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/5437/4154318/GOLUB_CAPITAL_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golub-capital-expands-direct-lending-leadership-301872907.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
