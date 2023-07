Please be informed that effective from 16th of October, 2023, clearing report "EMIR Instrument Reference Data" (file name standard NEMIRREFD-EIG__-SE-_____-YYMMDD-001.csv) will be decommissioned in clearing front-ends Q-Port and CW1, as well as SFTP submission. For further information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com