Star Alliance International Corp. Moves its Head Office to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (Stock Symbol STAL), ("Star or the Company") has now moved its head office to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company has had plans to move to Nevada and has now completed that move with offices located at 2300 West Sahara Blvd., Suite 800 Las Vegas.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "We have been planning this move for some time and are pleased to have established our offices in Las Vegas. This is the first step in the Company's planned growth that has been mentioned for some time, as we look at multiple opportunities in the mining as well as some additional significant innovative technology opportunities that will be beneficial to our Company and shareholders. We will, of course, keep our shareholders informed as our discussions get finalized."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores, much faster than other processes, in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

Twitter, @staralliancein1

