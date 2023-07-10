DEMDACO Announces a New Fragrance Line With Exclusive Scents

MARIL Fragrance, Inspired by Goodness

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / DEMDACO, a leading gift and home décor company for over 25 years, has announced their new, luxury MARIL fragrance line. Each of their exclusive fragrances, coming in a variety of formats, has been masterfully crafted to provide an exceptional scent experience. The MARIL Promise ensures that every product will fill the room with fragrance - or they will replace it.





MARIL is inspired by goodness. It comes to life through immersive, engaging and unmatched fragrances that create a good-feeling, room-filling scent experience that calms the soul, evokes favorite memories and refreshes the spirit.

From partnerships with internationally renowned fragrance houses and manufactured in the USA - to ethically sourced, sustainably harvested ingredients and environmentally responsible materials - MARIL was thoughtfully and intentionally created to deliver a more perfect sensory experience.

"We are thrilled to deliver an industry-leading fragrance line to consumers," said Peter Friedmann, Vice President of Product and Marketing. "Every detail was addressed to ensure we delight everyone who encounters the brand. We have passionately created candles, oils and melts that are quite special and unique. DEMDACO stands by this statement, and that is why we created the MARIL Promise."

About DEMDACO

Pronounced dem-day-koh, and named for our founders Demi and Dave, for over 25 years, we've designed and curated purposeful gifts that help Lift the Spirit - in times of celebration, when comfort is needed or just to put a smile on someone's face. These handcrafted artisan gifts are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends and encourage us to inspire others … and ourselves.

