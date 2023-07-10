NextGen Security Expands in the South With Acquisition of ISO

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / NextGen Security, a North American leader in systems integration, has announced the acquisition of Integrated Security Operations (ISO), located in Atlanta, GA. ISO is a regional security integrator providing services in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi. This marks the first acquisition-based expansion for NextGen.





"I'm very impressed with Eric Carrier and his operational team. His vision and quality deployments match up well with NextGen," said Frank Brewer, CEO of NextGen.

ISO brings over 15 years of experience and expertise in the region and has specialization in critical infrastructure and large city/grid-based systems. As part of NextGen, ISO will have access to NextGen's suite of services and product solutions that will strengthen their position and give them a springboard for growth.

"ISO's values and company culture made this an easy decision for us. I am very excited to work with the team at ISO and look forward to making a positive impact for their business and employees," said Ryan Loughin, President of NextGen.

This acquisition marks the first important milestone for NextGen in its vision of partnering with systems integration owners across North America. NextGen's unique model allows owners to grow with the entire company and not just their geographical area of operation.

"Joining NextGen Security presents our team with an incredible opportunity to propel our business to new heights. NextGen's extensive industry knowledge, global reach, and robust resources, are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and maximize our potential even further within the Southeast," said Eric Carrier, President of ISO.

About NextGen

NextGen is a premier systems-based integrator that designs, installs and services a vast array of different security-based technology solutions. Systems include enterprise access control and video, visitor management, perimeter detection, and life safety. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia NextGen was recently ranked as #11 on SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report. To learn more about NextGen Security, visit www.nextgensecured.com.

